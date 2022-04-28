Somali parliament elects Aden Madobe as new speaker

Read Time: 1 Minute, 54 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s lawmakers elected Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur as their new speaker on Thursday, in a vote that was delayed most of the previous day due to disagreements over who would be in charge of the security of the venue of the vote.

The vote marks the end of Farmajo’s five-year dictatorship, uncertainty, and political turmoil that has been going on for years. Madobe’s election victory has been widely welcomed in the country.

In a closely watched and hot election at Afisyoni hangar, Madobe was declared the winner after receiving 163 votes, beating Villa Somalia’s candidate Hassan Abdinoor who got 89 in the 2nd round.

Who is the speaker?

Madobe was born in Hudur, Bakool regional capital in April 1956. He served as Hudur district commissioner between 1993 and 1995. He studied Islamic law and has 30 years of political and administrative experience.

Before joining the politics, Madobe co-founded the Rahanweyn Resistance Army [RRA], an autonomist militant group operating in the Bay and Bakool region of southern Somalia, It has first emerged in 1995 during the Somali civil war.

In January 2005, Madobe was appointed Justice Minister of the nascent Transitional Federal Government, part of Prime Minister Ali Mohamed Ghedi’s second cabinet lineup.

From 29 December 2008 to 31 January 2009, Madobe briefly served as acting president of Somalia after the resignation of the late Abdullahi Yusuf. In January 2014, he was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce and served one year.

On 31 January 2007, Madobe was elected Speaker by the Transitional Federal Parliament (TFP) after his predecessor Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan was voted out by the legislature on January 17, 2007, due to his alleged support for the Islamic Courts Union (ICU).

He held the post from 2007-to 2010.

In April and May 2010, a rift developed between Madobe and Prime Minister of Somalia, Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke. The row culminated in Madobe’s resignation after parliament later voted to remove him from office.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Madobe won the race for the Lower House leadership for the second time. He is a close ally of ex-president Sheikh Sharif and is a member of the Ala-Sheikh political group.

