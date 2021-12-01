Somali opposition leaders boycott elections

Read Time: 1 Minute, 9 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali opposition leaders have boycotted an ongoing parliamentary election, citing widespread voter fraud and irregularities in the process.

In a statement, the opposition condemned alleged irregularities in the parliamentary election in Somalia.

The opposition says the country’s prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble refused to halt the election as requested following their meeting in Mogadishu.

We urged PM Roble convene regional state leaders, civil society, and the international community to fix the ongoing electoral fraud, but he rejected”, the opposition, said.

Mr. Roble has been under immense pressure after losing control of the elections. The ongoing parliamentary election drew local and international condemnations after the process has been hijacked by leaders in power.

Somalia is holding an indirect election, whereas clan delegates pick their MPs in the parliament, a system that is largely marred by bribery and corruption.

The country’s Federal and State leaders are accused of hijacking the electoral process in an attempt to help the current president attain his seat as the president of Somalia for next four years.

The opposition leaders also announced they will not accept the result of the ongoing election in Somalia, a statement that led the PM to convene an emergency meeting.

The international community called for transparency and credible elections to avoid post-election violence in the country which is prone to conflict due to a lack of strong government.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com