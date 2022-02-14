Monday, Feb 14, 2022.

Somali opposition leader AA Warsame wins parliamentary seat

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, one of current president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s political critics has been elected to the Hop 138 seat of the House of the Somali parliament after an election held on Monday in Dhusamareb.

Warsame, an opposition leader and Wadajir party leadership wants to run for presidential election.

Reliable sources say the current president Farmajo’s political faction tried to prevent politician Warsame from becoming a member of the Somali parliament.

Warsame’s clan opposed the attempt and pressured Galmudug President to include the opposition leader to run for the seat.

Somalia’s parliamentary elections have been described as the most corrupted ever held in the country since the collapse of the Siad Barre regime.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
