Somali opposition group requires emergency assembly forward of elections * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Union of Presidential Candidates [UPC] called for a special meeting on the upcoming elections, raising concerns about the exercise, just days before the country heads to the much-anticipated election.

The electoral team issued a statement on the elections, giving a final timetable that will be respected for a peaceful conclusion of the exercise. The senatorial elections will begin on July 25 before the elections of the deputies which will end on October 7.

In a statement released on Sunday, the union which includes 15 candidates said it was calling a meeting to discuss, among other things, the current political situation in Somalia ahead of the much-awaited elections in the country.

The union expressed concern that many questions surrounding the elections remain unresolved and could further delay the elections. According to the team, the country has not done enough to guarantee free and fair elections in the coming weeks.

The statement throws the organizers even further into limbo as the entire team questioned some of the decisions made by the election team. Previously, they accused the government of forcing NISA agents into the presidential election squad.

Muqdisho-Somalia