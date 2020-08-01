Somali opposition condemns newly appointed members of Judicial Commission — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali opposition condemns newly appointed members of Judicial Commission

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The defunct government that was led by former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has said that it approved members of Judicial Service Commission.

The former government had fallen after Prime Minister Khaire resigned on 25 July 2020. The resignation of the prime minister meant his council of ministers is now dissolved, as stated in article 97, section 4 of the provisional constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission is the agency that governs the judiciary, the third arm of government. As per the constitution, this commission is independent from both the legislative and executive branches of the government and any other state institution, and shall serve only the constitution and the laws of the land.

Only a council of ministers that has Parliamentary confidence can propose three people of high reputation within Somali society for the commission, in accordance with Article 109A, section 2 (f) of the constitution, and article 6, section 1, letter F, of the Judicial Service Commission Establishment Act 2014.

In violation of the constitution, members of the now defunct government have approved five members, another violation of constitution by President Farmajo’s administration.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!