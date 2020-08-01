Somali opposition condemns newly appointed members of Judicial Commission

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The defunct government that was led by former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has said that it approved members of Judicial Service Commission.

The former government had fallen after Prime Minister Khaire resigned on 25 July 2020. The resignation of the prime minister meant his council of ministers is now dissolved, as stated in article 97, section 4 of the provisional constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission is the agency that governs the judiciary, the third arm of government. As per the constitution, this commission is independent from both the legislative and executive branches of the government and any other state institution, and shall serve only the constitution and the laws of the land.

Only a council of ministers that has Parliamentary confidence can propose three people of high reputation within Somali society for the commission, in accordance with Article 109A, section 2 (f) of the constitution, and article 6, section 1, letter F, of the Judicial Service Commission Establishment Act 2014.

In violation of the constitution, members of the now defunct government have approved five members, another violation of constitution by President Farmajo’s administration.