Somali national army marks 62nd anniversary of existence

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali national army [SNA] has marked its 62nd anniversary since it was established in 1960. With colorful celebrations are underway in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, the President of Federal Republic of Somalia has attended the army day ceremony that was held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Mogadishu.

The ceremony was also attended by senior military leaders from federal government of Somalia, Turkey and African Union mission.

SNA was founded in 1960 under the command of the late General Daud Abdulle Hirsi, a renowned Somali hero.

They were once among the largest and well-trained forces in Sub-Saharan Africa.

President Farmajo congratulated SNA on their anniversary and paid his tribute to the brave and gallant men and women in uniform.

Farmajo also commanded SNA soldiers’ sacrifice and bravery to recovering territories from Al-Shabaab – an al Qaeda linked group and engaging in the restoration of peace and security in Somalia

The army’s celebrations are also underway south and central regions of Somalia, with many say Somali national army is a symbol of nationalism.

