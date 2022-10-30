Somali MPs slam twin blasts, call for unity in fighting al Shabab

Read Time: 1 Minute, 29 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Members of Somali parliament have strongly condemned Saturday’s explosions in the capital, Mogadishu, which left 100 people dead and wounded 300 more, including women and children.

Saturday’s attack started with two car bomb explosions; one has partially destroyed the ministry of education building near Zoobe area in the capital Mogadishu.

It was the second deadliest terror attack in the capital since 2017.

Speaking to the journalists in Mogadishu, MP Abdullahi Abdi Mohamed strongly condemned twin suicide explosions claimed by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

Hon. Mohamed described the attack as “heinous and despicable one” against innocent people in the capital.

Mohamed also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I send my condolences to the victims’ loved ones. This was barbaric attack. It claimed the lives of many innocent people plus women and children”, he said.

He also called for unity in the fight against al Shabab. The group has also lost key towns to the recent operation carried out by country’s army forces along with Ma’awisley, a self-styled militia group.

Meanwhile, MP Guled Bihi also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.

“I condemn with the utmost firmness the heinous terrorist act perpetrated against my people”, Bihi said.

Being driven out of the capital Mogadishu, al Shabab continues to carry out deadly attacks in and around the capital.

The group has been battling for decades just to topple the internationally-recognised government and impose its strict Islamic version into the horn of African nation.

Somalia has been without an effective central government since the fall of long-serving ruler Siad Barre in 1991.

