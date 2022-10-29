Somali MP condemns Mogadishu blasts, extends condolences

Read Time: 1 Minute, 7 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali MP Abdullahi Abdi Mohamed has condemned in the strongest terms Saturday’s deadly terror explosions in the Mogadishu, leaving dozens dead.

Hon. Mohamed extended his “deep condolences” to the victims’ families and loved ones.

“Nothing will ever justify terrorism. I send my condolences to the victims’ loved ones”, Mohamed said.

Saturday’s attack started with twin explosions; one tore through the ministry of education building in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The ministry is located at Zobe area, one of the busiest intersections in the capital where nearly 1,000 people were killed in October 2017, the deadliest single attack in the country’s history.

Reliable sources say over a dozen of people, who were wounded in the attack were rushed into Medina, Erdogan and other hospitals in Mogadishu.

Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group claimed the responsibility for Saturday’s complex attack through its website.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said they had foiled an al Shabab attack on the ministry headquarters.

Dodishe says number of people were killed and wounded in the attack.

M24 TV journalist Mohamed Isse Hassan known as Koonaa was among those killed in the attack, while two others – Feisal Omar, a Reuters photojournalist and Abdukadir Mohamed Abdulle working for VOA, were also wounded.

