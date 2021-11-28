Somali mother dies of starvation, amid severe drought

Read Time: 58 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A mother of five children reportedly died of hunger in Luuq district of the Gedo region, one of the drought-hit areas in southern Somalia.

She was breastfeeding her weeks-old baby, according to local residents who spoke to Mareeg Online.

She migrated from her locality after losing her livestock to the devastating drought.

On Saturday, Somali prime minister has announced that the government would provide $1 million in emergency aid to support those affected by the severe drought.

Somalia is experiencing severe drought conditions after two consecutive failed rainy seasons, affecting the south and central regions in the country.

The failure of rainfall also led to shortages of food and water that threatened peoples’ livelihoods, and increased the risk of communicable diseases, said in a statement released by United Nations.

The UN says in the last quarter of 2021, 3.5 million people – 22 per cent of the population – were expected to face food insecurity, and 1.2 million children were likely to be acutely malnourished.

Last week, at least four people, including two children died from starvation in drought-prone areas in Gedo region in west of Somalia

