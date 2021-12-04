Somali military warns of civilian killings in Mogadishu

Read Time: 48 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia, — Somali military has issued a stern warning to the country’s army forces against harming civilians in the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking to members of the Somali National Army in Mogadishu, General Bihi vowed take strong action against any soldier found guilty of harming civilians.

Gen. Bihi also warned them to open fire on the streets clear a traffic jam.

“There have been acts of insecurity in Mogadishu. The soldier who shot at a civilian is being taken to court”, he said.

Bihi’s warning comes a day after military soldiers killed at least three civilians in the capital Mogadishu.

The soldiers killed Zakariye Mohamud Hussein, his sister Sowda Mohamud Hussein and Mahad Abdirahman Mohamud as they were trying to clear a traffic jam at Dabka junction in Mogadishu.

Police say suspects whose name has been released as Abdiwael Moalim Adan and Dayah Nur Abdi Adan, are currently in government custody and will be arraigned in a court.

