Somali military soldiers kill two siblings in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia, – Somali military soldiers have shot and killed two siblings while escorting a bullet-proof vehicle during traffic jam in the capital Mogadishu.

Zakariye Mohamud and his sister Sowda Mohamud died instantly after heavily armed soldiers on a pickup truck opened fire on their rickshaw at Dabka junction in Mogadishu, a witness, said.

He says police had arrived at the crime scene and took the bodies to into criminal investigation department for investigation.

Speaking to journalists, an anguished family said they would not bury the bodies of Zakariye Mohamud and his sister Sowda Mohamud until justice is done.

Abdirashid Mohamud, the brother of the slain boy and girl, said they had decided not to bury the bodies until the killers were brought in.

Mohamud also called on the security agencies to bring the culprits into justice.

Somali police say a vehicle painted in the colours of government military camouflage was behind the shooting death of two siblings.

The police say armed occupants fired to clear traffic jam as the vehicle escaped the scene. They are investigating the incident.

