Somali military says killed 60 al Shabab in operation

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali military says its special forces known as “Danab” have killed at least 60 al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group and their leader in an operation carried out on Tuesday in Hiran region.

Tuesday’s operation was conducted in Fidow, Dudubley, Kiliga, Shinaha iyo Burcadher areas in the region.

Speaking to the media, Hassan Mohamed Osman, commander of 7th Danab Commandos, said that they killed 60 militants and their leader in charge of Hiran region.

Osman says the special forces destroyed the group’s safe houses, a so-called mobile court and explosive centers.

He did not say if any soldier was killed or injured during the operation.

Osman says they would continue such operations until the group’s remnants are eradicated.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabab over the claims.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the al Shabab group continues to carry out suicide and gun attacks in and around the capital Mogadishu.

The group still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

