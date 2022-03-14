Somali military says killed 25 Al Shabab militants in operation

Read Time: 1 Minute, 26 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali military says its special forces have killed at least 25 al Shabab militants and wounded 35 others in an operation in Lower Shabelle region.

The operation was conducted by Turkish-trained special forces on Monday in Mubarak area of Awdhegle town , some 70 km (43 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Fidow, an al Shabab commander in charge of security in Mubarak area of ​​Shabelle region, was among those killed in the operation, said, one of Gorgor commandos, who asked to be anonymous because he was unauthorized to speak to the media.

“The operation is still going on and we will continue until we liberate the Lower Shabelle region from Al-Shabaab and we will maintain security in the area,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabab over the claims.

Monday’s operation comes a day after Somali government said that over 200 militants were killed in an operation carried out at Hareeri-gubadle village, about 20km east of Wabho in the Galgadud region, central Somalia.

In a statement, the government said foreign forces assisted the Somali National Army [SNA] during the operation at the Al-Shabaab base.

Local media reported that a drone strike targeted an al Shabab camp in the area.

The U.S Africa command did nor release any statement regarding to drone strike reported by Mogadishu-based media.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group has been battling for more then a decade just to topple the UN-backed government of Somalia.

The group was ousted out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but it still continues attacks on Somali army and African Union military bases in the country and elsewhere, including the capital city of Mogadishu.

