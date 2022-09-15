Somali military says killed 18 al Shabab militants in operation

Read Time: 55 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says at least 18 al Shabab militants were killed in an operation in Buq Aqable , an area 45km west of Bulo-burde town in Hiran region, amid an ongoing military operation.

The operation was carried out by Danab, an elite unite of the Somali national army [SNA] who were trained by US military officials in Somalia.

Speaking to state-media, Somali army chief Brigadier-General Odowa Yusuf Rageh said 18 al Shabab fighters killed in the operation.

Rageh said the Special Forces also destroyed an extortion base and mobile court established by Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

In an online statement by an al Shabab mouthpiece said the group’s fighters had repulsed the attack and killed 10 soldiers from Danab.

The attack comes as the al Qaeda – linked group lost major swaths in south and central towns to Somali army backed by Ma’awisley, a self-styled militia group.

Last week, Somali government said the military forces, along with Ma’awisley militias had killed over 100 militants and re-captured 20 areas from the extremist group.

