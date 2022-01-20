Somali military says captured al Shabab operative

Read Time:24 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says an alleged al Shabab operative has been captured in an operation carried out in Daynunay area near Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the capital Mogadishu.
Da’ud Abdirashid Hussein, the military said, had been an al Shabab informant for two years.
He was brought into Baidao town for interrogation.
The military said that Hussein also partook several ambush attacks took place in Mudug region in central Somalia where he joined from the group.