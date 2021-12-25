Somali military says 17 militants killed in operation

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali national army [SNA] has launched an operation to hunt down al Shabab militants on Friday in Middle Shabelle region.

The SNA forces have reportedly targeted militants’ hideouts in Gambole area in the region.

Somali military officer, who asked to be anonymous, said that SNA forces had killed at least 17 al Shabab militants and destroyed their camp in the area.

He says several militants escaped with injuries.

He declined to comment if any soldier was killed or injured in the operation.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling to topple the Mogadishu-based government for more than ten years.

