Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali National Army (SNA) have reportedly killed 17 members of the Somali militant group Al-Shabab, an Alqaida’s Somalia affiliate and wounded dozens in a security operations launched by the Somali army in the past 24 hours, state media reported.

According to the state-owned media, the military succeeded to destroy basis, where the group used to carry out attacks against civilians and the government forces, near Mahaas district during the operation, which had been ongoing for the last three weeks.

Somali government vowed to continue the fighting until the militant group, which Somali government recognized as a terror organization are cleared from the region.

Somalia military intensified its offensive against the militants in the past several weeks with the militant group reportedly lost villages and towns to the government.

Muqdisho-Somalia