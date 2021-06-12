 Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali National Army (SNA) have reportedly killed 17 members of the Somali militant group Al-Shabab, an Alqaida’s Somalia affiliate and wounded dozens in a security operations launched by the Somali army in the past 24 hours, state media reported.

According to the state-owned media, the military succeeded to destroy basis, where the group used to carry out attacks against civilians and the government forces, near Mahaas district during the operation, which had been ongoing for the last three weeks.

Somali government vowed to continue the fighting until the militant group, which Somali government recognized as a terror organization are cleared from the region.

Somalia military intensified its offensive against the militants in the past several weeks with the militant group reportedly lost villages and towns to the government.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Read More
Af Soomaali

Maxey kawada hadleen Soomaaliya iyo Azerbaijan?

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

sham trial of freelance journalist Kilwe by a Puntland…

Ma waxaa la dirirnaa kaligii-taliye Farmaajo  mise…

Somalia:Media workers condemns recurring violent attacks on…

Somalia:Al-Shabab Claim it was behind the attack at the…

Somali delegation visits to Gedo region

Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to…

Dowladda Somalia oo shaacisay in laga hortegay Qorshe Kenya…

SJS condemns recent multiple journalists’ arrests in…

British Army trains 500th Somali soldier in infantry skills

Rebuilding Somalia’s Broken Justice System

Puntland authorities charge journalist Kilwe with attempted…

4 years later President Farmajo fulfills the hopes and…

Dagaal Culus oo ka dhacay Baydhabo, xilli looga diyaar…

Askari dil u geystay shacab ah oo lagu riday xukun nolol…

Turkey, UN condemn suicide attack in Somalia

Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base

Xukuumadda oo si kulul uga hadashay Qaraxii lagu dilay…

UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by…

Inter-State tourney: Banadir, Puntland, South West and…

Press Notice – UK Minister for Africa Visits Somalia…

1 of 262

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.