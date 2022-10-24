Somali military court executes two al Shabab members

Read Time: 56 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s military court has executed two members of al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group on Monday after they were convicted of carrying out targeted assassinations in the capital Mogadishu.

Shuayb Abdullahi Mohamed was convicted for assassinating four people including three security officers, between 2017/18 while Sadak Abdijabar Omar was convicted for killing a soldier in 2019.

Both Mohamed and Omar were blindfolded and tied to a pole before they were shot dead by firing squad.

The security of the execution site was tightened as all roads leading to the area were blocked in fear of an attack by al Shabab group.

On Saturday, a firing squad executed Ahmed Abdullahi Aidid, a soldier, who shot and killed late minister for Public Works Abbas Abdullahi Siraji on May 3, 2017.

Aidid was convicted in June 19, 2017.

Siraji, 31, the youngest minister at the time, returned from Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp where he grew up to serve his nation.

The death penalty is legal in Somalia.

Somalia has been without an effective central government since the fall of long-serving ruler Siad Barre in 1991.

Tuuryare Abdirisaq