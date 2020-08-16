Somali militants storm into beachfront hotel in Mogadishu — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali militants storm into beachfront hotel in Mogadishu

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide car bomb explosion followed by heavy bursts of gunfire has targeted a popular hotel complex in Lido beach of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion targeted front gate of the hotel, then gunmen fought on their way to inside the hotel and started clashing with security guards, a witness said.

Somali security forces sealed off into the attacked hotels at the beachfront of Mogadishu.

Heavy bursts of gunfire are still ongoing, a witness, who asked to be anonymous, said.

Reports say a senior member of Somali’s ministry of information , culture and tourism is among those who are killed in the attack.

Read More
Featured

Somali army says 33 children freed from Al-Shabaab…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Somali extremist group scales up attacks in Mogadishu

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Medical officials say 28 people were taken into hospitals in the capital for medical treatment.
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!