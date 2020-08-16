Somali militants storm into beachfront hotel in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide car bomb explosion followed by heavy bursts of gunfire has targeted a popular hotel complex in Lido beach of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion targeted front gate of the hotel, then gunmen fought on their way to inside the hotel and started clashing with security guards, a witness said.

Somali security forces sealed off into the attacked hotels at the beachfront of Mogadishu.

Heavy bursts of gunfire are still ongoing, a witness, who asked to be anonymous, said.

Reports say a senior member of Somali’s ministry of information , culture and tourism is among those who are killed in the attack.