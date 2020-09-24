Somali militants execute man suspected of witchcraft * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali armed group Al Shabaab has publicly executed a man suspected of witchcraft on Thursday in the province of Lower Jubba region.

The execution took place in Jorahha area after the group killed a man, whose name has been released as

The victim, whose name has been released as Ahmed Kusane Hassan was arrested in Joorahha area in the region and was executed by the group.

The group in Jilib town said Hassan had been accused of being a sorcerer and of putting spell on a married couple in Joorraha area to destroy their marriage.

The militant group’s judge also categorised sorcery as apostasy.