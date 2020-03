MOGADISHU, Somalia – Amid an escalating outbreak of Coronavirus, Somali authorities have held a man in solitary confinement in the capital, Mogadishu

He was quarantined at Mogadishu airport, shortly after he arrived on Tuesday morning from China’s Liaoning province on an Ethiopian airline which transited via Ethiopia.

There is no indication the man is infected with CoronaVirus and authorities say he will go through check up.