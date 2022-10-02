Somali leaders welcome President Ruto’s promotion of Hon. Aden Bare Duale CS for defense.

Read Time: 1 Minute, 20 Second

Kenya. 2. October. 2022

By Bernard Mulwa

Mareeg.com-A section of Somali leaders from Garissa and Wajir have welcomed President William Ruto’s latest appointment of Hon. Aden Bare Duale as the Cabinet Secretary for Defense.

Speaking jointly at a press conference in Nairobi today, the leaders expressed their appreciation to President William Ruto saying it is not the first time the President have demonstrated his confidence and trust in Somali community in Kenya having in the past appointed Hon. Aden Duale in various senior positions including that of the majority leader in the National Assembly.

The appointment of Hon. Aden Duale as the cabinet secretary for defense is a gain for the entire Northern Kenya region and demonstration of goodwill by President William Ruto towards the region. “We are confident that he is up to the task, Dr. Salad Sarite said “This is a clear indication that the region has found a special place in the president’s heart. It shouldn’t be lost on us that the gains the region has made in the last decade of devolution was reversed by incessant insecurity challenges. Therefore it is like the president has devised a local solution for the local insecurity challenges which has bedeviled the region.

Dr. Sarite also implored upon His Excellency Dr. Ruto to consider more professionals from the Northern Frontier in the upcoming senior executive positions including but not limited to Chief administrative Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, ambassadors parastatals heads and other state agencies which are likely to follow the cabinet and cabinet level appointments made last week.

