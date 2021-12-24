Somali leaders urged to speed up election process

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s international partners have welcomed plans to hold an in-person National Consultative Council meeting focused on improving and expediting the electoral process.

In a statement, the partners reiterated their call for full transparency in all related processes.

“We remain fully supportive of any process that is based on and respects the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements”, the statement reads.

They urged Somalia’s leaders to conclude the electoral process as soon as possible and demanded the implementation of necessary enhancements to correct observed shortcomings in order to ensure the outcome will obtain the support and confidence of the Somali people.

