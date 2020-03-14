Somali, Kenyan leaders’ talks canceled over coronavirus case

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan government has canceled planned talks on 16 March between Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital, Nairobi due to coronavirus case.

Kenya became first East African nation to confirm positive test for coronavirus on a female student, whom it says traveled from United States via London, UK.

In a statement, Kenya’s foreign ministry of affairs says the meeting between the leaders of Somalia and Kenya was suspended in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, said in a statement.

The planned meeting was aimed to discuss on ways to de-escalate recent border tension between the two neighboring nations.

Somalia hosted a Kenyan delegation sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital, Mogadishu to resolve latest border developments.

The neighboring countries also accused of violating sovereignty each other, according to separate statements.

However, the African Union commission also urged both countries’ leaders to come together to solve their differences through dialogue in a bid to avoid border clashes.