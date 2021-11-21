Somali journalist laid to rest in Mogadishu

Read Time: 54 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali PM Mohamed Hussein Roble and hundreds of other people have attended funeral prayers for a popular journalist Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, was killed in a suicide bomb explosion claimed by al Shabab in Mogadishu.

Guled popularly known as Abdiaziz Afrika, was laid to rest on Sunday in Mogadishu.

Somali police say Abdiaziz Afrika and Sharmarke Warsame were traveling in Shangani district when a bomber threw himself at the window of their vehicle as they left a restaurant.

Guled was killed while Warsame wounded in Saturday’s explosion.

He was reporter of a radio program critical of Al-Shabaab, and presented Gungaar, a program which focuses on countering violent extremism.

Al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group has claimed the responsibility for Saturday’s explosion.

The group says Guled’s killing was in retaliation for Hassan Hanafi, a former journalist-turned Al-Shabaab who was executed by Somali military court in 2016.

The attack comes a week after at least three people were killed in an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

