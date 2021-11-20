Saturday, Nov 20, 2021.

Somali journalist killed in Mogadishu explosion

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali journalist and reporter of a radio program critical of Al-Shabaab, has been killed and another state TV correspondent wounded on Saturday after a bomb explosive fitted into their car had exploded in the capital Mogadishu.

Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled and Sharmarke Warsame were traveling in Shangani district when explosion hit their vehicle, said a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

Guled popularly known as Abdiaziz Afrika presented Gungaar, a program which focuses on countering violent extremism.

No group says it has carried out Saturday’s explosion.

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
