Somali journalist killed in Mogadishu explosion

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali journalist and reporter of a radio program critical of Al-Shabaab, has been killed and another state TV correspondent wounded on Saturday after a bomb explosive fitted into their car had exploded in the capital Mogadishu.
Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled and Sharmarke Warsame were traveling in Shangani district when explosion hit their vehicle, said a witness, who asked to be anonymous.
Guled popularly known as Abdiaziz Afrika presented Gungaar, a program which focuses on countering violent extremism.
No group says it has carried out Saturday’s explosion.
