Somali Inter-state football tournament 2020 fixtures released. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali Inter-state football tournament 2020 fixtures released.

Mareeg.com-Somali Football Federation has just released the draw for the 2020 edition of Somali Inter-State football tournament.

The annual event brings together football teams from federal member States of Jubbaland, Puntland, Gal-Mudug, South West, Hir-Shabeelle and Banadir where the capital Mogadishu is located.

Jubbaland are the defending champions of the very populous annual football event which will kick off on December 15, as announced by the State minister for sport his Excellency Mohamed Haji Ibrahim.

The 6 teams have been drawn into two groups of three. Ex internationals, Bashir Elmi Mohamed, Aweys Muse Arbow, Bashir Yusuf and Ahmadey Hilowle, have been honoured to do the draw.

Banadir is placed in Group A with Gal-Mudug and Hir-Shabeelle, while defending champions Jubbaland have been drawn in group B with South West and Puntland.

Top officials in attendance include: State minister for sport his Excellency Mohamed Haji Ibrahim, Deputy Mayor of the capital Mogadishu, Basma Amir, Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, executive committee members, presidents of national football clubs, presidents of football associations in federal member states, football legends and many others.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, the official Jerseys to be worn by football teams from federal state members have been displayed during the ceremony.

 

Somali Football Federation Media department.

