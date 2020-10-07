 Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three people have been killed and several others were wounded after gunmen in army uniform have opened fire on a vehicle carrying civilians in Mogadishu.

The shooting took place in Hosh area in the capital, when gunmen sprayed bullets on a luxury vehicle with civilians, leaving three people dead, said, a suvivor, Dahir Sheikh Abdullahi.

Abdullahi says the victims were taken into hospital for medical assisstance.

Somali police officials in the area are unavailable to comment on the incident.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

