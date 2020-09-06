Somali graduate student shot dead in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Somali young university graduate was shot and killed by gunmen last night in the capital, Mogadishu.

The deceased, whose name has been released as Ahmed Hussein Nur (Keyse) was killed gunmen, who were trying to rob his mobile phone in Wadajir district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says three armed men ordered Keyse to hand over the phone, but he refused, leading to his death.

The killers escaped from the crime scene.

Somali police soldiers arrived at the spot and carried out a brief search, he said.

The dead body was taken into criminal investigation department [CID] for further investigation.