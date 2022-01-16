Somali govt spokesman wounded in suicide explosion

Read Time:29 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu has seriously wounded on Sunday in a suicide bomb attack on his vehicle in the capital Mogadishu.
Moalimu is a spokesman for Somali PM Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office.
In a statement, Somali police said a lone suicide bomber targeted Moalimu’s vehicle while driving at Maka Al Mukarama road in Mogadishu.
Moalimu was taken into hospital.
No group says it has carried out Sunday’s suicide explosion.
The attack comes days after at least ten people were killed in a suicide car bomb explosion in the capital Mogadishu.