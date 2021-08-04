Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in the Tigray Fighting Controversy * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

An investigative report by VOA has shed more light on the situation of the Somali soldiers who were secretly trained in Eritrea and participated in the Tigray killings according to a UN report.

The Farmaajo led administration had vehemently denied on several occasions the presence of the young soldiers in Eritrea and their participation in the Tigray killings.

The Investigative Reporting Program by VOA senior reporter Haruun Macruuf focused on the growing number of Somali soldiers being trained in Eritrea.

The investigative report, aired yesterday by VOA’s investigative Dossier, spoke to soldiers who had recently fled the Eritrea, some of whom had arrived in Somalia.

According to the dossier that heavily relied on sources in the know and secret operatives, intelligence reports indicate that the Somali government is planning to repatriate the youths.

“Somali Government leaders have decided to bring Somali soldiers trained in Eritrea home within weeks. A team from Eritrea are currently in Somalia to assess area of deployment along with Somali security experts, according to two govt sources.”, the report reveal.

The report further reveals that government has a tentative plant to have the soldiers operate in Southwest and Jubaland federal member states of Somalia.The report suggests that Eritrea is equipping them, per sources. According the investigation dossier, Two govt officials said the soldiers who were mainly trained as mobile forces, have received the toughest training of all the Somali soldiers.

The report reveals that the young Somali soldiers who were lured by being told that they will be taken to Qadr before they landed at Asmara International Airport, Were divided in three camps. Its not clear the exact number of the youth but interviews with deserters place them at more than two thousand ( 2,000).

Although a UN report and information recently cited presence of Somali fighters in Tigray, Deserters from the 3 camps say they are not aware of Somali soldiers taken to Tigray.

The number of deserters from Somali soldiers is increasing. Some deserters arrived in the country on June 28 and July 1, and they more are on the way, ome who arrived before the said dates were previously displayed by Puntland.

They said they completed training months ago, didn’t know reason for continued stay in Eritrea.

The soldiers described the situation as tough training, lack of nutritious foods and medical care. They say there were incidents in which some soldiers died.

In the interview, 3 deserters mentioned confrontation with Eritrean trainers; scuffles that led to shooting. Although Deserters say seven (7) died, a government official says only one soldier died.

Muqdisho-Somalia