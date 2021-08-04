 Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in the Tigray Fighting Controversy * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in the Tigray Fighting Controversy

Somalia
By MM 0

An investigative report by VOA has shed more light on the situation of the Somali soldiers who were secretly trained in Eritrea and participated in the Tigray killings according to a UN report.

The Farmaajo led administration had vehemently denied on several occasions the presence of the young soldiers in Eritrea and their participation in the Tigray killings.

The Investigative Reporting Program by VOA senior reporter Haruun Macruuf focused on the growing number of Somali soldiers being trained in Eritrea.

The investigative report, aired yesterday by VOA’s investigative Dossier, spoke to soldiers who had recently fled the Eritrea, some of whom had arrived in Somalia.

According to the dossier that heavily relied on sources in the know and secret operatives, intelligence reports indicate that the Somali government is planning to repatriate the youths.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Wasiir Bayle oo ka qayb-galay shirka wasiirada…

MM 0
Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

MM 0

“Somali Government leaders have decided to bring Somali soldiers trained in Eritrea home within weeks. A team from Eritrea are currently in Somalia to assess area of deployment along with Somali security experts, according to two govt sources.”, the report reveal.

The report further reveals that government has a tentative plant to have the soldiers operate in Southwest and Jubaland federal member states of Somalia.The report suggests that Eritrea is equipping them, per sources. According the investigation dossier, Two govt officials said the soldiers who were mainly trained as mobile forces, have received the toughest training of all the Somali soldiers.

The report reveals that the young Somali soldiers who were lured by being told that they will be taken to Qadr before they landed at Asmara International Airport, Were divided in three camps. Its not clear the exact number of the youth but interviews with deserters place them at more than two thousand ( 2,000).

Although a UN report and information recently cited presence of Somali fighters in Tigray, Deserters from the 3 camps say they are not aware of Somali soldiers taken to Tigray.

 

The number of deserters from Somali soldiers is increasing. Some deserters arrived in the country on June 28 and July 1, and they more are on the way, ome who arrived before the said dates were previously displayed by Puntland.

They said they completed training months ago, didn’t know reason for continued stay in Eritrea.

The soldiers described the situation as tough training, lack of nutritious foods and medical care. They say there were incidents in which some soldiers died.

In the interview, 3 deserters mentioned confrontation with Eritrean trainers; scuffles that led to shooting. Although Deserters say seven (7) died, a government official says only one soldier died.

 

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

World Bank approves 100 mln USD for healthcare services in…

US Lends More Airpower to Somalia’s Fight vs.…

Somalia: Al-Shabab Threatens to Disrupt Upcoming Somali…

US Strikes Al-Shabab in Somalia for First Time in Six Months

Somali opposition group requires emergency assembly forward…

Somali army says kills 15 Al Shabab militants in southern…

New Somalia law seeks to rescue fisheries from looters

Somalia’s army retakes key town from Al-Shabab…

Ra’isul Wasaaraha Itoobiya oo si cad ugu dhawaaqay Dagaal ka…

Somalis fill Mogadishu Stadium with 65,000+ fans for first…

South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit in Somalia after…

Somalia’s poll body sets date for elections of…

Senior Al-Shabab terrorist killed in central region of…

Seychelles Supreme Court acquits 5 Somalis, citing no…

Somali prime minister roble below stress over coaching of…

UN says 2021 humanitarian funding in Somalia worst in 6…

Kenya: KDF Kill 11 Al-Shabaab Militia in Somalia

Somalia’s Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Time…

U.S. Slows Anti-Terrorist Campaign in Somalia as It…

New Funding to Support Education in Somalia

1 of 266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.