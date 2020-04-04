Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali girls brutally raped in town near Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Two little girls are undergoing an emergency surgery after being raped brutally in Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The girls under of 3 and 4 years-old were abducted from their homes by unknown men and sexually assaulted on March 30.

Somali journalist, Harun Macruf with VOA quoting relatives says the gang-raping took place while victims’ families were away for attending a wedding.

The following day, farmers found them and alerted authorities, according to Macruf.

Local government officials in the town say the girls had suffered a brutal assault.

It is unclear whereabouts of the rapists.

It is latest in a series of sexual attacks on women and young girls to shock Somalia.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

