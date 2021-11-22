Somali foreign minister and his deputy take oath

Read Time: 28 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –– Abdisaid Muse Ali was sworn in as Somalia’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His deputy Mohamud Abdi Hassan known as “Pekos” was also sworn in in official ceremony that was held Villa Hargeisa in the capital Mogadishu.

Monday’s ceremony was also attended by the Speaker of the People’s House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Hon. Amb. Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdurahman.

Abdisaid Muse Ali becomes the 25th Minister of Foreign Affairs to be appointed.

He has previously served as national security adviser for president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

