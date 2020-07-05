Somali forces stop protest by using bullets in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali security forces have forcefully dispersed peaceful anti-government protesters in the capital, Mogadishu.

The anti government protesters gathered in Bondhere district of Mogadishu before heavily armed government forces used live bullets to stop the protest, a witness said.

He says the protesters, including women and children were chanting “we don’t want President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo”.

The security forces also arrested two TV journalists for their coverage of the demonstration.