Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central region

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by Galmudug’s regional paramilitary forces (Darwish) said Tuesday they are holding a senior al-Shabab commander behind terror activities in the central region.

The military official told the SNA Radio that Jibril Said Ali was arrested while hiding in Amara town on Monday.

“Somali National Army and Galmudug regional forces have captured Jibril Said Ali, a senior al-Shabab operative wearing female clothing and hiding in Amara town on Monday,” the military radio reported.

It said that Ali whose photos were circulated is the group’s commander in charge of abduction-related crimes in the central region. And his arrest came amid intensified air and ground operations against the extremist group.

The three-week joint anti-terrorism operation which ended on Monday saw more than 200 al-Shabab militants being killed, 16 bases destroyed, four towns and eight villages liberated.

Some three senior al-Shabab also surrendered to government forces in the Galgaduud region of central Somalia within a span of a week.

The latest incident comes amid sustained operations by government forces against al-Shabab in the central part of Somalia where the militants still control swathes of rural areas where they conduct ambushes and plant landmines

