Somali forces kill 10 al-Shabab terrorists in southern region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali forces kill 10 al-Shabab terrorists in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by Jubbaland’s regional forces killed 10 al-Shabab terrorists in a security operation carried out in Kismayo district, southern part of the country on Friday.

The SNA Radio reported that four of the extremists’ hideouts were also destroyed as the joint security forces launched a massive operation against the al-Qaida allied terrorist group in Berhani, Dharkay, Yaq-anole and Sariraha villages.

The military officials leading the joint operation said the security forces also detonated six landmines, which were planted along the road by al-Shabab.

The officials said the government forces have pushed al-Shabab out of many of their areas which are all on the outskirts of Kismayo.

The military officials said that they will continue with the joint operations in Kismayo region until al-Shabab militants are flushed out of the southern region.

The government forces have intensified security operations against the terrorist groups as the country kicked off national elections across the country.

