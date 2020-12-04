 Somali FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Mogadishu – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, received on Thursday in his office at the ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz. During the meeting, they discussed a number of aspects of bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments on the regional and international arenas.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HE Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, and the Director of the Asia and Australia Department at the Ministry, Mr. Abdisalam Suleiman Abdi (Kodar).

