Somali FM meets with Italian envoy in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia, — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, received the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Alberto Vecchi on Saturday in the capital, Mogadishu.

On the outset, the Italian Ambassador offered his warm congratulations to the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, conveying the greetings and wishes of the Italian Foreign Minister to his Somali counterpart on the occasion of his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting dealt with various areas of bilateral cooperation which exists between the two friendly countries, and a number of joint projects were presented.

The two sides also expressed their desire to continue and expand in the field of security, economic, cultural and trade cooperation, in addition to increasing the opportunities for Italian educational scholarships for Somalia.

