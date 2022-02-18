Friday, Feb 18, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somali FM meets with Austrian Federal Chancellor

Tuuryare
Read Time:33 Second

Brussels — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Thursday, held a bilateral meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the 6th EU-AU Summit with H.E Karl Nehammer, the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Somalia’s readiness to work constructively with Austria on matters relating to development, migration and regional security while underscoring the importance of upholding international law and human dignity.

The discussions further entailed exchange of views on the rapidly developing regional dynamics and to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Somalia and Austria guided by mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post