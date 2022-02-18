Somali FM meets with Austrian Federal Chancellor

Brussels — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Thursday, held a bilateral meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the 6th EU-AU Summit with H.E Karl Nehammer, the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Somalia’s readiness to work constructively with Austria on matters relating to development, migration and regional security while underscoring the importance of upholding international law and human dignity.
The discussions further entailed exchange of views on the rapidly developing regional dynamics and to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Somalia and Austria guided by mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
