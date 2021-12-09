Thursday, Dec 09, 2021.

Somalia

Somali FM meets UN envoy in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia, –Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General  for Somalia, and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, James Swan in Mogadishu.

FM Abdisaid Muse Ali and James Swan held talks at the ministry headquarters, discussing on political, security and humanitarian developments in Somalia.

Both Ali and Swan agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas going forward.

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
