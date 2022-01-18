Somali FM holds phone talks with UK Minister for Africa

Read Time: 50 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has on Tuesday held phone talks with UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford.

Mr. Muse Ali and Vicky Ford discussed on UK’s multifaceted support to Somalia including on critical humanitarian assistance, security and economic cooperation, and exchanged views on political developments in the Horn of Africa.

Ali thanked the UK government for their enormous contribution to Somalia.

He also emphasised that Somalia remains firmly committed to strengthening bilateral relations with the U.K. based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia.

Tuesday’s talks came as UK parliament was planning to debate a motion on the recognition of the break-away region of Somaliland on Tuesday.

The motion tabled by former defense secretary Gavin Williamson follows growing calls in the UK for the recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

