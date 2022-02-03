Somali FM delivers remarks at the 35th AU Summit

Read Time: 51 Second

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Wednesday, participated in the 40th Executive Council Meeting at the 35th African Union Summit.

The Foreign Minister deliberated on the reports presented and in his remarks, emphasised that the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 should be addressed holistically in particular to counter the drivers of the spread of violent extremism which has been further exacerbated by the pandemic.

In addition, the Foreign Minister underscored for the African Union to be more proactive in ensuring member states’ representation within the machinery of the African Union, and called for the full consumption of the allocated quotas.

In his concluding remarks, the Foreign Minister stated that the African Union must review its multilateral engagement strategy to reflect the strategic priorities and objectives of Africa.

Ahead of the Peace and Security Council elections tomorrow, the Foreign Minister will continue his engagements with Foreign Ministers to support Somalia’s bid for the membership for the period of 2022-2025.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com