Monday, Dec 20, 2021.

Somali FM attends OIC meeting in Islamabad

Tuuryare
Read Time:19 Second

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has participated in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, concerning the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Mr. Ali expressed that Somalia stands in solidarity with Afghanistan and called for the OIC and international community to find immediate solution to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Tuuryare

