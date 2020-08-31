Somali father kills drug-addict son, arrested * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali father kills drug-addict son, arrested

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia –-Somali police soldiers have arrested a man, who was accused of killing his 20 year old son by throwing him into a river in Jowhar town, some 91km north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The accused, Mohamed Dhayow Aden was apprehended in an operation carried out by the police after he escaped from his village to another avoid capture.

Speaking to media, Aden says he tied his son and thrown him into a river, saying he was drug-addicted son.

 

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

