Somali extremist group scales up attacks in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali extremist group al Shabaab has carried out frequent suicide and gun attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, with at least 25 people were killed.

On Saturday, the group claimed to have carried out a suicide bomb attack on a military base in the capital where at least nine soldiers were killed.

On Monday, an al Shabaab inmate has grabbed a gun from a guard in Mogadishu’s central prison, started a randomly shooting inside.

Following the incident, Somali government said at least 19 people, including four al Shabaab inmate militants were killed in prison attack.

On Wednesday, at least one person has wounded when car bomb detonated on 21st October Road in Mogadishu.

On Thursday, suspected al Shabaab assailants carried out separate grenade bomb attacks on at least 10 districts’ compounds in the capital, Mogadishu, with four people, including a soldier wounded.

.al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group was driven out of the capital, Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces.

The group also lost key towns in south and central regions to the allied forces, but it still holds large swaths in rural areas.