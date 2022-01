Read Time: 20 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and all state leaders have issued an 18-point communiqué on election transparency and a timetable on the finalization of the electoral process.

The leaders agreed to conclude parliamentary elections by Feb 25 and list of elders electing the delegates to be published before the election day while AMISOM to reinforce the security at presidential compound in Mogadishu.

