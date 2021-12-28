Somali election commission protests alleged interference

Read Time: 44 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) says it is deeply saddened by the blatant interference of members of the Federal Government of Somalia in FEIT’s internal issues and its mandated activities under the September 17 agreement and the procedures adopted by the National Consultative Council.

The Chairperson of body Mohamed Hassan Irro says this is a naked interference that intended to discredit the FEIT and confuse the general public.

Irro once again call on the Federal Government of Somalia and its members to stop interfering in the work of the Federal Election Implementation Team, in particular the use of state media to weaken the FEIT.

We wish to inform the Somali people and all those interested in Somalia elections that the responsibility of any chaos, delay and confusion in the country’s elections will be boomed by those who are accustomed to this naked interference.

