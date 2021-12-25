Somali election chief denies rumors of his removal

Read Time: 58 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) has officially declared on Saturday that there has been no dismissal of the chairperson and his deputy, and that they are carrying out their officially mandated duties, despite illegal attempts to destabilise it and stop the speedy conclusion of elections.

Mohamed Hassan Iiro, chairperson of the FEIT has informed the Somali people that the Federal Election Implementation Team has been subjected to gross political interference, which has been hampering the work of the FEIT and its independence.

“Procedures for Elections need to be reformed, such as delegates selection committee, while giving clans their important roles, and there is no need to take away the independence of FEIT,” said in a statement released by Irro.

Mr. Irro also deplored the abuses subjected to the Electoral Dispute Resolution Commit., whose members were suffered intimidations, violent threats and forced evictions. Such acts are disgrace to the election and people mandated to conduct the elections.

Finally, speeding up the election, addressing grievances and correcting any shortcomings, while respecting, preserving and protecting the independence of FEIT is the only way to make things better and credible elections to take place.

