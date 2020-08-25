Somali elder shot dead in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali elder shot dead in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Unknown gunmen thought to be Al Shabaab operatives have shot and killed a well-known elder in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The deceased, whose name has been released as Sheikh Ali Mohamed Osman was gunned down by men armed with pistols around former US embassy in Wadajir district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the killers escaped from scene.

Somali police arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation over the assassination.

No group says it has carried out the assassination.

But, such attacks are often carried out by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab group in Somalia.

