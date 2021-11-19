Somali elder shot dead in Mogadishu

Read Time: 27 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Suspected al-Shabab gunmen have on Friday shot and killed a well-known elder at his residence in the capital Mogadishu.

The victim, whose name has been released as Abdi Gabow Ali Jim’ale was gunned down while he was at his home in Daynile district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the killers fled from the crime scene.

Somali police soldiers reached at the area and carried out an operation, with no arrests have been made so far.

No group says it has carried out Jim’ale’s assassination.

